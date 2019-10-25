Two in court for defrauding city businesswoman Sh6 million

A businesswoman is pursuing more than Sh6 million from four suspected fraudsters who sold her several nonexistent parcels of land in Ruiru and Junja.

Nancy Njeri Muiruri was defrauded by six people who obtained money from her using forged documents.

Two suspects – Priscilah Nduta Gathuma and Peter Karanja Wabiu alias Stephen Gitau- were on Thursday charged with obtaining money by false pretenses from Muiruri.

Gathuma is accused of obtaining Sh2.5 million from Muiruri purporting that she was in apposition to sell her a parcel of land in Ruiru with intent to defraud her.

She allegedly received the money on July 7 in Kasarani, Nairobi. She is also accused of obtaining a further Sh320,000 from Muiruri.

Wabiu is accused of obtaining Sh1.5 million from Muiruri on two different instances.

He is also facing a charge of making a document without authority where he is charged with making a membership certificate of a self-help group.

The two denied the charges before Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and were released on bond.

The other suspects who defrauded Muiruri are still being sought by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.