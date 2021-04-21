Two guards charged with theft of Sh4 million jewelry





Two private security guards were on Tuesday charged with burglary and theft of jewelry and household items worth Sh4 million at an apartment they were guarding in Lavington, Nairobi.

Newton Ongosi Mose and Richard Motanya Nyamatenia were charged at Kibera law courts and they are facing an alternative count of failure to use reasonable means to prevent the theft.

Charges against them are that on February 11, at St. James apartment in Lavington they broke into Cherryl Barreto’s house and stole assorted gold bungles, gold rings, pearl necklaces, copper bracelets and silver rings.

Other items allegedly stolen by the duo include Channel mademoiselle perfume, a wooden clock, Sh450,000 and USD1,000 all valued at Sh4 million all belonging to Barretto.

According to police, the complainant in the case left her house with the house girl at around 9pm while the door was closed, only to return to find the main door’s padlock missing.

Barreto went to the wooden door and found it broken, and on venturing inside she established that her wooden clock, which is always at the entrance, was also missing.

The complainant told police that she found her house ransacked and everything in a mess and later found the said items missing from the house and the two suspects were arrested.

Mose and Nyamatemia, however, denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto even as Mose pleaded for lenient bond terms.

The two were released on a Sh500,000 bond or a cash bail of Sh300,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on May 11.