Two foreigners charged for failing to pay Sh1.2 million hotel bill

Zambian national Robert Chabinga when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Zambian national Robert Chabinga when he was arraigned before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





Two foreigners who lived large at a posh city hotel and accrued a bill of Sh1.2 million got a reprieve after a court deferred their plea taking to allow them settle the bill instead of being charged with obtaining services by false pretenses.

Zambian national Robert Muchitha Chabinga and South African Vereshen Kameron Chetty will remain at Langata Police Station until Monday to conclude paying Ole Sereni Hotel the money owed.

Chabinga is accused of obtaining accommodation services amounting to Sh469,120 with pretenses that he was in a position to pay for the services rendered on diverse dates between August 29 and September 30.

Chetty is facing charges of accruing a bill of Sh730,392 between September 1 and 30.

Both claimed to be waiting for cash from a bank they had instructed to pay the hotel through its KCB account but the payments were never made.

Through their lawyers, the two pleaded with the court to postpone the plea so that they can settle the matter out of court with the complainant.

The hotel’s security is holding the travelling documents of the two accused persons.