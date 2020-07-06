Two employees of KBC test positive for Covid-19

Two employees of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) have tested positive for Covid-19.

The public broadcaster announced this news in an internal memo signed by Managing Director Naim Bilal.

“Despite our good efforts, it has emerged that two of our staff have tested positive for Covid-19. While appropriate protocols have been activated to prevent infection from the affected staff, the situation calls from enhanced personal responsibility within and outside to protect ourselves, colleagues and families,” Bilal said.

However, the corporation did not reveal the identities of those infected. Neither was it revealed whether they are journalists or support staff attached to other departments.

The company management has further advised those who might have come into contact with the affected staff to get tested or self-isolate.

Those feeling unwell have also been urged to seek medical attention.

This comes as Kenya continues to record a spike in the number of positive cases in the past week. Kenya has so far recorded more than 7,400 Covid-19 infections, including 160 deaths.