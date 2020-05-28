Two charged with stealing Sh 3.7m from businesswoman in fake maize deal

Two suspected fraudsters have been charged with theft and conspiracy to defraud for allegedly obtaining Sh 3.7 million from a businesswoman with a promise deliver 900 bags of maize.

The two suspects, Mwangangi Mengi and Angela Mutheu Mweu, were charged on Wednesday before Senior Resident Magistrate Steve Jalang’o of the Makadara Law Courts. They were accused of conspiring with a third person yet to be arrested.

IMPERSONATION

The two are jointly facing charges of conspiring to deceive and defraud Ann Mutio Mwanzia on diverse dates between February 19 and April 24, 2020 on the pretext of being able to supply her with the bags of maize.

The two were also charged with theft and impersonation on allegations that they stole a national ID card which they used to register a phone number that they used in the fraud.

The ID card belonging to Dennis Mwangangi Mutua was used to register a Safaricom SIM card which they used in communication with Mutio during the period the alleged fraud was committed.

DENIED CHARGES

The two suspects were arrested on May 7, 2020 and they have been in custody at Industrial Area Police Station for the last two weeks during investigations, after Corporal Daniel Wambua obtained court orders to detain them for the period.

The accused persons denied the charges and were granted a Sh 1 million bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh 500,000.

Hearing of the case starts on August 6, 2020.