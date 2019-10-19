Two charged with forging 38 birth certificates in Kayole

Two casual labourers were on Friday charged at a Milimani court with forging 38 birth certificate.

The two are Peter Muriuki and Florida Aseko.

They were accused of forging the documents on or before October 17 in Kayole purporting them to be genuine certificates of birth issued by the department of civil registration services.

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

The two pleaded for lenient bond terms through a lawyer saying they have no steady income as they are jobless.

Ochoi released them on a bond of Sh500, 000 with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh300, 000.

Hearing of the case starts on November 18.