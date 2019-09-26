Two arrested in Nairobi with assortment of narcotics

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday night seized an assortment of narcotics, including 68 tubes of suspected cocaine, from two suspects in Riruta Nairobi.

According to the DCI, the detectives also recovered several brown cookies suspected to have been baked using drugs, 508 empty tubes for packaging, a weighing machine, several sachets of bhang and kamagra oral jelly.

Also recovered from the suspects were three laptops and some envelopes.

The two suspects, who were arrested during the raid by detectives from Kilimani Police Station have since been identified as 23-year-old Mohamed Kebbay and 29-year-old Jogy Fondo.

The two are in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court once the initial investigations are compete.

On Tuesday, police arrested two suspects, including a female employee of Kenya Airways, and recovered narcotics believed to have been trafficked from the US.