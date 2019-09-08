Two arrested for conning Italian national of Sh 8 million in fake gold scam

Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly conning an Italian national of more than Sh 8 million in a fake gold scam.

The two suspects, Pupe Chipando (Zambian) and Mark Muriri (Kenya), who are currently in police custody, were arrested in their house in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

In the house, the police also recovered and confiscated a fake refinery equipment.

“Early today, @DCI_Kenya Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit arrested two people including a Zambian for allegedly conning a man over 88,500 US Dollars in Fake Gold Scam,” the DCI said.

The suspects will be on arraigned in court on Monday morning.

In May the fake gold scandal news made headlines after a group of people conned the Dubai Royal family of Sh 400 million.

What followed next was the arrest of 15 suspects linked to the fake gold syndicate in the country.

The suspects were nabbed in a rented stand-alone house on Kaputei road in Valley Arcade, Nairobi, where fake gold was also discovered.

The consignment bearing Ghanaian custom papers was stuffed in metallic boxes and their weight had been altered using cement.

The incident saw DCI George Kinoti cautioning Kenyans and foreign nationals to conduct due diligence on the person(s) they intend do business with.