Two arrested for kidnapping, dumping woman in bush





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday arrested two suspected kidnappers in Nairobi.

The two are accused of kidnapping a woman and violently robbing her of money before dumping her in a bush.

Twenty seven year-old Elizabeth Waithera Kibanya and 34 year-old Lawrence Kibanya Mwangi were arrested after they were stopped while driving the victim’s car.

Two people who kidnapped and violently robbed a lady thousands of shillings and abandoned her in a bush have been arrested today. The two; Ms. Elizabeth Waithera Kibanya, 27years & Mr. Lawrence Kibanya Mwangi, 34years were arrested while driving a suspected stolen Toyota Allion. pic.twitter.com/K9ushTKutf — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 21, 2019

The DCI did not give details about where they committed the alleged crimes or the identity of the victim.

They only said the two will be arraigned in court to face robbery with violence and kidnapping charges.