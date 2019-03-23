Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Two arrested for kidnapping, dumping woman in bush

By Nyaboga Kiage March 23rd, 2019 1 min read

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday arrested two suspected kidnappers in Nairobi.

The two are accused of kidnapping a woman and violently robbing her of money before dumping her in a bush.

Twenty seven year-old Elizabeth Waithera Kibanya and 34 year-old Lawrence Kibanya Mwangi were arrested after they were stopped while driving the victim’s car.

The DCI did not give details about where they committed the alleged crimes or the identity of the victim.

They only said the two will be arraigned in court to face robbery with violence and kidnapping charges.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Moses Kuria in Wajir with his delegation that includes...

About the author

Nyaboga Kiage

View all posts

Also read