Armed suspects on the run after shooting dead varsity student in Umoja

Police in Nairobi are in pursuit of two suspected armed robbers who shot dead a university student in Umoja estate on Wednesday night.

Nairobi News has established that two suspects visited Phadam Hospital based in Umoja near Unity Primary School posing as customers.

But once they gained entry into the facility they held medical personnel and patients on hostage at gun point.

The two then started stealing from their victims.

As this went on, one of the customers who had rushed to the hospital to purchase medicine, positively identified the two when they tried to rob him.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Rodgers Opiyo, who died on the spot, was a Fourth Year student at Meru University.

FATAL SHOOTING

“They shot him on the throat and he died on the spot. The deceased who is a Meru University 4th year student had come to buy medicine for his mother namely Phoebe Omogo,” a police report filed under OB number 95/22/04/2020 read in part.

The incident happened at around 7:40pm with reporting indicating that the armed suspects only stayed at the facility for 10 minutes.

The body of the 24-year-old was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police say they are yet to recover spent cartridges at the scene of crime but that they are following possible leads to help in the arrest of the fugitive suspects.