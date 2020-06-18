Twitter rolls out audio tweet feature

Twitter has added the ability to tweet with voice notes. The company made an announcement of its latest feature on Wednesday through a tweet on their platform.

The company said at the moment the new feature is only available to iOS users.

“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice,” Twitter’s Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin said.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

VOICE TWEET

Those who have access to it will see a new waveform icon beside the camera icon when composing a tweet.

One can tap the red record button which appears at the bottom of the screen, and then start recording a message.

“Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread,” Twitter said.

While voice notes may not allow more control over who replies to your tweets, they do allow users to extend what they can say on the platform.

VOICE NOTES

At the moment, Twitter allows 280 characters per tweet, meaning users can add a voice note to add more to them.

Voice notes can be added alongside regular tweets, to add context to them but they cannot be downloaded by other users and the number of listens for a voice note show up right under the note.

You also can’t reply to a tweet with a voice note.

Twitter said that the features will be available to a “limited group of people” at the moment but will be rolled out to everyone with iOS devices in the coming weeks. There is no word on when the feature will come to Android smartphones yet.