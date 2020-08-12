Twitter now gives users control over who replies to their tweets





Twitter users can now select who can reply to their tweets, giving account-holders more control over conversations on their page.

The feature will help better conversations and limit exposure to online trolls and abusers.

“Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what’s happening when they can choose who can reply. We’ve seen people use these settings to have conversations that weren’t really possible before. Starting today, everyone will be able to use these settings so unwanted replies don’t get in the way of meaningful conversations,” Twitter said.

According to Twitter Inc, all accounts – including those of elected officials – can now select the people who will be allowed to reply while composing a new tweet.

Users can select from three sets of people – everyone, only people they follow and only people they mention in the tweet.

According to Twitter, before tweeting users will now be able to choose who can reply with the three options:

1) Everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting)

2) only people you follow

3) only people you mention

The microblogging site, which started testing the feature in May, added that all users can continue to like and retweet posts, but cannot reply if they have been excluded by the author.

“Tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be grayed out for people who can’t reply. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, share, and like these Tweets,” Twitter said.