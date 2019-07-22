Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Twitter jibes stir social media after Rotich, Thugge arrest

By Amina Wako July 22nd, 2019 1 min read

The arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and 27 other  officials over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal caused a buzz on Twitter.

Netizens found ways of bringing humor in even the most serious issues.

OTHER ARTICLES


“Ghai! Ni kama anasoma list of Marathon winners ,” Wehliye Mohamed tweeted

Samuel N Orutwa posted; “I hope it’s not a usual story of investigation, arresting and prosecution but jailing never arrives for this dam scandal of Kimwarer and Arror dams because it will mean we have added an additional loss in following the process with no conclusion to recover the money.”

“Hii register reminds me of the list of noise makers, Kipchumba x 2, Kipkoech x 3,… Meanwhile just another prosecution to fool Kenyans,”said Davil Raju.

Ole Naipota commented; “Just drama.circus will continue by issuance of anticipatory bonds….just wait.”

Mbabz said; “What is the purpose of all these arrests which doesn’t bear any fruits. Nobody has been convicted since arrests began more than a year ago? It’s just Public Relations.”

Wairimu added; “We are yet to see corruption scandals accompanied by Jail time! This is just breaking news & all it will be!”.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Child trafficking suspects busted ‘smuggling’...