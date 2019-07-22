Twitter jibes stir social media after Rotich, Thugge arrest

The arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and 27 other officials over the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal caused a buzz on Twitter.

Netizens found ways of bringing humor in even the most serious issues.

DPP HAJI orders arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich, and look who’s watching the ‘breaking news’ pic.twitter.com/aSpvdh8lbr — SAMMY🇰🇪 (@Mohasamuel) July 22, 2019

Haaaiya Henry Rotich already at DCI headquarter pic.twitter.com/3WUj4gh58g — Wesh wangari (@JuniorSam09) July 22, 2019

Even though we know this is cosmetic coz nothing will be done and they will be freed due to lack of evidence. Anyway let’s entertain ourselves. Leteni popcorns pic.twitter.com/axD6WVNB0t — Health Transformer (@bin_abeid) July 22, 2019



“Ghai! Ni kama anasoma list of Marathon winners ,” Wehliye Mohamed tweeted

Samuel N Orutwa posted; “I hope it’s not a usual story of investigation, arresting and prosecution but jailing never arrives for this dam scandal of Kimwarer and Arror dams because it will mean we have added an additional loss in following the process with no conclusion to recover the money.”

“Hii register reminds me of the list of noise makers, Kipchumba x 2, Kipkoech x 3,… Meanwhile just another prosecution to fool Kenyans,”said Davil Raju.

Ole Naipota commented; “Just drama.circus will continue by issuance of anticipatory bonds….just wait.”

Mbabz said; “What is the purpose of all these arrests which doesn’t bear any fruits. Nobody has been convicted since arrests began more than a year ago? It’s just Public Relations.”

Wairimu added; “We are yet to see corruption scandals accompanied by Jail time! This is just breaking news & all it will be!”.