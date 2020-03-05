Twitter is adding 24-hour ‘stories’ feature and tweeps are panicking

Twitter will begin testing a feature, called “Fleets” that will allow users to post photos, videos, and text that disappear after 24 hours.

The microblogging and social networking service that boasts of 145 million daily active users will now join SnapChat, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and LinkedIn for the feature of self-deleting posts.

“Starting today in Brazil, we’re testing Fleets, a new way to start conversations from your fleeting thoughts,” the company announced in a blog post-Wednesday.

Fleets—will show rounded profile icons at the top of the home timeline, and they will disappear after 24 hours.

Fleets will also have a limit of 280 characters, like regular tweets, with the option to add images, videos, or GIFs, but users won’t be able to retweet, like, or publicly reply.

Like in the other platforms, users can reply to fleets through direct messages if DMs are open. Depending on how the test goes in Brazil, Twitter says it may bring the feature to other countries.

According to the tech giant, the feature will address one of the primary reasons why users don’t tweet, “they feel uncomfortable with Twitter’s public nature”.

The hashtag #RIPTwitter immediately trended after tweeps learnt about the new feature and from the look of things not many are impressed by the move.

Here is what they thought of Fleets:

Twitter adding 24hrs story function to it’s features at a time when all we need is an “edit tweet” option in order to minimize the frustration of deleting tweets over small errors. Rename this app to “Bomboclaat-Facebook” already #RIPTwitter — Abdool Moh  (@abdool_moh) March 5, 2020

In a world where WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram are hoping to be like Twitter, one would have hoped that Twitter will be secure in its authenticity but what’s this rumour about Twitter planning to rollout Stories? Who cares on Twitter? #RIPTwitter — SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) March 5, 2020

we moved to twitter bcz we were tired of this shit of adding hundreds of stories daily and now Twitter adding stories features like Instagram and Facebook #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/WVkBGsSVnc — Hamza Kaleem (@hamzabutt61) March 5, 2020

#RIPTwitter is trending because Twitter is adding the 24hr story function like IG and FB :/ we just wanted the edit tweet button and a way to organize bookmarks we didnt ask for this- — 두유 SOY ⁷ ☾ ☻🌿 (@soyjinnie) March 5, 2020

Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button

Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl — Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020