Twitter experts predict World War 3 with hilarious gifs

The hashtag #WorldWar3 was trending on Twitter for the better part of Friday following the assassination of Iran’s top general, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed in a pre-dawn US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

The airstrike was in retaliation to an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

The US government also asked its citizen to leave Iraq for fear of possible attack after the Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “harsh revenge” and said the incident would double Iran’s resolve to resist the United States.

Netizens think that the attack by the US government might lead to a world war 3 thus sparking reactions.

With all the fear, most still found hilarious ways to talk about the war and they shared funny memes and gifs.

Me in Ten Years Time Explaining to my Children How the #worldwar3 Happened.!!! 🔥📸💡💡❗❗ pic.twitter.com/Gzf08Frzwi — ÁsântèHénë🌟 (@AsanteHen) January 4, 2020

Me and the boys meeting in jail after refusing to join the military #worldwar3 😭 pic.twitter.com/eCdUmdVVTk — *+suwayda*+ (@lolsuwayda) January 4, 2020

when u said 2020 is your year but WW3 is trending on Twitter.#worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/6adeGfnKbm — ⒼⒶⒷⓇⒾⒺⓁ (@jmpgab) January 4, 2020

Me pretending to be a mannequin so they don’t draft me in #worldwar3 pic.twitter.com/cvLd3GxKwu — Latisha eisha (@LaniLVB) January 4, 2020

me right before i go take my drug test so i can fail the draft #WorldWar3 pic.twitter.com/B9AXcni9ga — HUSBAND🐴🏁 (@YouJust_NotCoo) January 4, 2020