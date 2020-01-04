Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Twitter experts predict World War 3 with hilarious gifs

By Amina Wako January 4th, 2020 1 min read

The hashtag #WorldWar3 was trending on Twitter for the better part of Friday following the assassination of Iran’s top general, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, was killed in a pre-dawn US air raid at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday.

Related Stories

The airstrike was in retaliation to an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

The US government also asked its citizen to leave Iraq for fear of possible attack after the Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of “harsh revenge” and said the incident would double Iran’s resolve to resist the United States.

Netizens think that the attack by the US government might lead to a world war 3 thus sparking reactions.

With all the fear, most still found hilarious ways to talk about the war and they shared funny memes and gifs.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Michelle Ntalami and actress Makena Njeri back from Ghana...