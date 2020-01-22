Twitter advises android users against updating crash-prone app

The latest update for Twitter on Android is causing the app to crash for users and the company has warned people not to update the latest version from Play Store.

Android users have been reporting crashes when attempting to launch with stable release v8.28, which was released on Wednesday.

Following this, Twitter Support confirmed the bug and said they were investigating the problem.

“We’re investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it’s opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it’s fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!” they said.

Twitter users on Android who haven’t downloaded the latest update yet should wait till the bug is fixed.

Users are also advised to stop auto-update for Twitter on the Play Store by disabling the feature.

Pull up the app info page for your Twitter app (long press the icon, tap on the ⓘ symbol), tap Storage & Cache, then clear the app’s data and cache. The app should launch and run as normal.

For those that haven’t installed version 8.28, visit the Play Store listing and tap the overflow menu in the top-right corner to uncheck “Enable auto-update.”

Twitter is yet to roll out a fix for the Android bug so it’s best to wait for now.