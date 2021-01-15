‘Twins’ who lied about being married come clean, claim they’re doppelgangers

Lexxy and Brian Chiweru, who had lied about being twins and being married. PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Two lovers who last week caused a stir after claiming they were ‘twins’ and had sired a child together have come out clean following wide public backlash.

The two now claim they are doppelgängers.

A doppelganger is a biologically unrelated look-alike, or a double of a living person.

The two, who are in their 20s, were forced to reveal the truth after facing backlash from Kenyans and said they are not related by blood.

Speaking on Thursday, they said they performed the stunt to promote a show they intended to launch and claim that people misinterpreted the whole thing.

“If they gave us a chance to air the show then they would understand we were trying to create awareness,” the male partner identified as Bryan Chiweru said.

During an interview with comedian Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o on his Bonga Na Jalas YouTube show, the two claimed they were kicked out of their house by their parents after getting pregnant at 17 and having a baby.

On Thursday, they revealed that the have never sired a child but used someone else’s.

“To our parents and to Kenyans, we are sorry for using someone’s child. We should not have lied about being twins,” they said.

They said they have only have known each other for about a year.

Last week, a woman who goes by the username duhh.itzz.lexy on TikTok shared a video in which she tells the story of how she fell in love with her twin brother, identified as Chiweru Lexy Emilia Official.

The two shared several videos showing them kissing and cuddling.

The twins later allegedly tied the knot in a wedding that no one else witnessed.

The woman claimed she got pregnant with her twin brother when she was 17 and that they have a daughter, who is seen in their videos.

“We had a connection since were born, then we realised we were meant for each other. Our parents and friends disowned us, they said it was a sin and we got kicked out,” the woman claims.

She then pleaded with members of the public not to judge them for their ‘incestuous relationship’.

“Please don’t judge, that’s our story. I hope our love lasts forever.”