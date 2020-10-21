Tweeting Chief Francis Kariuki is dead

Lanet Umoja chief Francis Kariuki at Murunyu in Bahati, Nakuru North on September 28, 2015. Suleiman Mbatiah

Nakuru’s Lanet Umoja location Chief Francis Kariuki, popularly known as the ‘tweeting chief’, is dead.

His family said he died at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where he was rushed to for emergency treatment after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“My father fell ill on Tuesday and we first took him to Evans Sunrise Hospital in Nakuru before he was referred to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, where he passed on, while receiving treatment,” his son, Ken Kariuki, told the Nation on phone.

His daughter revealed that Chief Kariuki has been ailing from diabetes for a long time.

The tech-savvy village chief of Lanet Umoja is known for using Twitter and other social media platforms to discharge his duties.

Chief Kariuki received global attention in 2014 for using Twitter to fight crime.

Mr Kariuki led a community of more than 30,000 residents.