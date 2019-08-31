TV girl Anjlee Gadhvi back home after weeks of cancer therapy in India – VIDEO

K24 news anchor Anjlee Gadhvi is back home after undergoing cancer treatment in India.

The journalist shared an update of the kind of treatment she underwent in India on her Twitter account.

“I had an intense CyberKnife treatment early February this year. The area treated was large hence the recovery period took it’s time. The body and disease has responded to this form of treatment and I had to finish what was left. Praying done and over!,” she shared.

The CyberKnife System is a radiation therapy device which is used to deliver radiosurgery for the treatment of benign tumors, malignant tumors and other medical conditions.

STOOD BY HER

She also shared a shot video clip with her children while at the same time thanking those who stood by her.

“Back home to my children! We are grateful! We are blessed! God is so so so kind and faithful! Thanking each one of you from the bottom of my heart for the love support prayers and healing energies that you have continuously sent and continue to send my way!” said Ms Gadhvi.

Back home to my beauties, #backhome #grateful #cancerwarrior after a successful #cyberknife treatment from Bengaluru #hcghospitals

Thanking you all for the continuous prayers and love you have sent me! I am Super super blessed with you all! pic.twitter.com/cgTyf1Jck5 — Anjlee Gadhvi (@AnjleeGadhvi) August 31, 2019

Gadhvi was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2013 but went public about it in 2015 after various treatments options had drained funds raised by family and friends

She eventually appealed for public help and received a donation of over Sh6 million from Kenyans in hours.