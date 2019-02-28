TV anchor Yussuf Ibrahim quits KTN





Television anchor Yussuf Ibrahim has quit KTN.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Ibrahim bid farewell to viewers as he announced that it was his last bulletin the media house.

“I want to bid farewell to all @KTNKenya viewers. Today marks my last day with @KTNKenya. It’s been an amazing journey. I now look forward to a new position that brings forth new challenges and adds more diverse experience to my career.. Thank you all for the support,” he twitted.

He did not disclose his next destination.

Ibrahim started his career as a journalist in Citizen Television. He later joined K24 where he worked for four years.

He is a University of Nairobi graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Media.