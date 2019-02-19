TV anchor Lulu Hassan impresses with her fluent Gikuyu – VIDEO

Share this via PWA





Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan has left her fans mesmerised after conversing with a colleague at work in fluent Gikuyu.

Lulu, a mother of three, shared a video of her Gikuyu interview with Inooro TV anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri inside Inooro studios.

Muthoni asked Lulu what surprise she gave her husband TV anchor Rashid Abdalla on Valentine’s Day.

Lulu then answered in fluent Gikuyu that she cooked for him.

Muthoni probed further on the type of food she cooked and whether it included chapati and waru.

She responded that she cooked pilau, a favourite dish for most coastal people.

“Thikû ici ndî mbere ta mûhuko wa cati. #straightoutashags,” wrote Lulu alongside the video.

Her fans were amazed at her command of Gikuyu, with some claiming her for their own.

Dup254 said; “Kwisha sisi, kumbe wewe mcoast bonoko nice mastery!”

Jimmybaragu wrote; “Waaoh I really didn’t see this coming na nilikua naonanga kaukikuyu kiasi kiasi ukitusomea news kumbe!! wí sawa fio.”

Grace nditu asked; “Kumbe ni Njoki ka murio.”

Maina Wambui remarked; “Aki umeongea kikuyu vizuri kuliko wakikuyu wengine.”

Wanjiku Snr wrote; “We!we!we! then you must try waaru+cabbage+thufu dish.”

Shirow Kimani said; “Jeez she actually knows kikuyu.”