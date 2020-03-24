Tuskys, Uber Eats partner to deliver ‘kibandaski’ meals to your doorstep

Tuskys has launched a “kibanda menu” to be delivered at the customer’s doorstep in partnership with Uber eats.

The food will be available in their selected branches and the Kibanda menu will cater to the low and middle-income earners mostly during this Coronavirus period.

Food is being sold at roughly Sh90-Sh130bob and delivery is free from Uber Eats. Githeri Kavu goes for Sh95, Chapo Madondo (beans) at Sh120 and Ugali Matumbo Sukuma at Sh100.

Ugali nyama will be sold at Sh100, chapo nyama at Sh120 and mukimo nyama at Sh130.

According to Tusker Mattresses Group CEO Dan Githua, the firm has also commenced a pilot project to facilitate home deliveries using security vetted foot soldiers.

The pilot project will see Tusker Mattresses retain more than 200-foot soldiers who will act as commission sales agents within specific localities.

Actively responding

“Our customers have been providing great insights on touchpoints we can use to ease the existing COVID-19 challenges concerning retail services, and we are actively responding,” Githua said.

“At Tuskys, we have deepened our efforts to develop the home deliveries solution which will now be serviced by commission agents complemented by Sendy, our logistics solutions provider.”

Last week, the retailer started home delivery services at selected Tuskys branches in Nairobi and Thika.

The solution, which was first delivered at T-Mall, Embakasi, Westlands and Athi River branches, is now available in eight more branches.

The new branches providing home deliveries in their localities now include Juja Mall, Eastlands, Chania, Karasha (Kenyatta Avenue), Greenspan, Milele, Ongata 1 and Thigiri Tuskys branches with several more expected to be added over the next few days.

The orders placed on the WhatsApp and SMS options offered by the retailer have increased by more than 200 percent and basket value has doubled to an average rate of Sh6,200.

“At Tuskys, we are sparing no effort to provide practical interventions as part of our commitment to ease the social challenges arising from the COVID-19 threat,” Githua said.