Tuju undergoes surgery at Kijabe Mission Hospital following road accident

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju can now be airlifted to Nairobi Hospital after undergoing a surgery at Kijabe Mission Hospital following an early Wednesday morning road accident along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

The accident happened when Tuju’s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a 14 seater matatu while on his way to President Daniel arap Moi’s burial at Kabarak.

According to Dr Ken Muma, the CEO Kijabe Mission Hospital, Tuju underwent an operation and is now stable and fit to be airlifted.

The doctor also confirmed receiving 18 patients who sustained minor injuries from the morning accident that occurred at the Magina area.

Tuju was in the company of his driver and bodyguard when the accident happened. Tuju’s driver sustained a fractured hand while his bodyguard had a fractured foot.

FIRST RESPONDERS

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and her counterpart from ICT Joe Mucheru were among the first responders and helped the evacuation of Tuju from the accident scene to Kijabe Mission Hospital.

According to police reports, the accident occurred after a matatu tried to overtake a personal vehicle that was stationary.

“All the injured were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital where they are admitted in stable condition apart from the matatu driver who is on life support,” the police report reads.

Early in the morning Tuju’s family was airlifted from the Wilson Airport to the Kijabe Mission Hospital following doctor’s instruction not to have him airlifted.