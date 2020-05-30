Part of Tsavo East National Park was on Friday afternoon engulfed by fire.

The news of the fire was first shared on social media by one Bill Otieno.

“#TsavoFire A section of Tsavo East National Park on Fire. The fire began around midafternoon as huge smoke was seen from Voi Town, Taita Taveta. Now the fire has widely spread. By 4 pm, there was no effort by @kwskenya to control the fire. #NTVNews #lockdownextension,” he tweeted.

#TsavoFire A section of Tsavo East National Park on Fire . The fire begun around mid afternoon as huge smoke was seen from Voi Town , Taita Taveta. Now the Fire has widely widely . By 4pm there was no effort by @kwskenya to control the Fire . #NTVNews #lockdownextension pic.twitter.com/gfx3D0LVfo — Bill Otieno (@_BillOtieno) May 29, 2020

Confirming the incident, the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) said they rangers were on the ground trying to put out the fire.

“Please spare a thought for KWS Rangers and volunteers who have been battling bushfire that erupted late afternoon in Irima area, let’s pray for heavy rain to extinguish the flame,” KWS tweeted.

According to residents near estates around Tsavo East, the fire had not been contained as on Saturday morning.