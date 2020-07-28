Try sausage mbili na soda moja, Kagwe advises thirsty Kenyans – VIDEO





Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has cheekily urged thirsty Kenyans to substitute alcohol with soft beverages in their orders at restaurants.

Kagwe made the remarks at the Ministry of Health’s daily briefing on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The government had earlier allowed Kenyans to order for two bottles of beer with food in restaurants but Kagwe says some people are abusing that leeway.

“No alcohol should be seen in the premises. The prohibition on the sale of alcohol does not mean that people can now take alcohol to restaurants. The idea is to stop socialising. Do not go to the places carrying bottles,” he stressed.

“Going forward it is sausage mbili and soda mbili (two sausages and two sodas).”

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday banned the sale of alcohol in restaurants and eateries for 30 days.

He noted that a majority of contact-tracing from coronavirus patients had led government officials to places where alcohol is consumed.

President Kenyatta also ordered that bars be closed indefinitely while warning that entertainment joints that do not adhere to these orders will have their operating licences permanently revoked.