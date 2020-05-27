Trump uses Ghana’s dancing pallbearers meme in Joe Biden attack advert

President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign a ‘death sentence’ by sharing a video clip of Ghana’s dancing pallbearers, with Biden’s campaign logo on the coffin.

The video begins with a clip of Biden’s controversial “ain’t black” comments, which made headlines last week which the former Vice President has since apologized.

PALLBEARERS

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” the former vice president said while appearing on The Breakfast Club radio show Friday

Critics called the comments racist and President Trump referenced them in multiple tweets.

The meme video of Ghana’s dancing pallbearers consists of a six-man crew of funeral performers, with techno music playing in the background.

The meme has become popular during the coronavirus pandemic online, with social media users sharing the video as a grim reminder for people to stay at home during the pandemic.

FACE MASKS

On Tuesday, the two again squared off over the wearing of masks one day after Biden emerged from coronavirus-imposed lockdown donning a mask while the president attended two events without one.

After the president mocked him for his protective mask, Biden hit back, blasting Trump as an “absolute fool.”

It appeared to mark a new front in the war of words between the rival politicians as the presidential race to White House nears.