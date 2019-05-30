Trump adds misery to Green Card holders in US

President Uhuru Kenyatta and US President Donald Trump converse during the official visit by President Kenyatta and the First Lady to the White House in Washington DC. PHOTO | NATION

Just days after US President Donald Trump said his administration was working to end the ever popular Green Card Lottery (Diversity Visa Program), those who have one will now be forced to pay.

Low-income immigrants legally living in the United States, including Green Card holders, are now set to be forced to repay aid they have received from the American government.

In a memorandum, Trump said foreigners living the US must be financially self-sufficient.

“In order to protect benefits for American citizens, immigrants must be financially self-sufficient,” said Trump in an announcement of the plan.

According to the memorandum, the plan requires immigrants living in the US legally and receiving government aid to provide reimbursements for this aid.

While defending the plan, the White House said many immigrants take advantage of US generosity, pointing out that 58 percent of all non-citizen households’ benefit from at least one welfare program.

Last year, government officials said they would be enforcing a law requiring immigrants to “show they can support themselves financially.”

Two weeks ago, Trump unveiled a new immigration proposal that would among other things eliminate the Green Card.

The Diversity Visa Program issues 50,000 green cards annually on a lottery basis to nationals of countries with low immigration rates to the United States.

In the proposal, the 50,000 permanent resident visas issued annually under the 50,000 would instead be re-allocated to employment-based applicants.

Trump said the proposal would also limit family-based sponsorship to children and spouses of US citizens.

Trump criticized the current immigration system that includes granting green cards on a lottery basis and based on having relatives in the United States as dysfunctional and unfair.