Tremor aftershocks felt in parts of Nairobi, Mombasa

Nairobi city skyline in this picture taken on July 29, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Earth tremors have been reported in parts of Nairobi and Mombasa on Wednesday evening but Kenya Meteorological Department has yet to confirm.

The tremor measured 5.9 on the Richter scale.

Kenyans living in parts of the capital city and the coastal area took to social media to report earth tremors around 8.15pm.

The tremor could be as a result of a 5.9 magnitude earthquake recorded in Kilindozi, Tanzania on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Similar tremors were felt in parts of Dar Es Salaam around the same time.

Some tweeps reported rattles in their house while others reported light shaking although the quake would not cause any damage at such distance.

According to Volcano Discovery, not many earthquakes of such size have occurred in recent history in this region as it is far from plate boundaries and major faults.

Seismic activity in east Africa is mostly related to the Eastern African Rift further to the east.

People near the epicentre reported that the quake came in two waves; first, there was “around 8 to 10 seconds of vibration and then a 2-second long shock.

So far, there are no reports of major damage or injuries, fortunately.