Travellers, this is where you’ll be quarantined and the cost

It will be a costly affair for travellers arriving in the country after the government drew a list of 57 establishments where they will have to pay to be quarantined.

Among the 57 places are hotels, universities, resorts and lounges.

The government has also given the location, full board rates in dollars, available rooms and the contact person(s).

The hotels include, Hilton Garden Inn located at the airport were one will be pay Sh9,000 for a full board, the hotel has 100 available rooms.

Others are Safari Park, Pride Inn Hotels, Jacaranda Hotel, Trademark Hotel, Four points Sheraton, Boma Hotel.

Hill Park hotel in Upperhill, the hotel charges Sh7,000, on full board basis and has 44 available rooms.

Kenyatta University, Kenya School of Government, Crown Plaza airport, Mombasa beach hotel, LaMada hotel are also included in the list.

On Tuesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that it was immoral for hotels to take advantage of travellers on forced quarantine.

Below is the full list that covers facilities in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Hundreds on Sunday and Monday were left stranded as the government began enforcing a mandatory quarantine of all persons entering the country as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Kenyans in the diaspora are reportedly cancelling flights to avoid the costs.