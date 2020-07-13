Travel only if it’s necessary, govt appeals to the public

The government has stressed the need for Kenyans to only engage in necessary travel.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made this appeal on Monday at his daily press briefing.

TRAVEL RISKS

“Travel poses risks. Observe caution just like some churches have been allowed to operate but they prefer to close to exercise caution,” Kagwe said.

“I can imagine the excitement among Kenyans. You may want to visit your friend or even do business. But I appeal that you only travel when you have to,” he said.

His pronouncements come just a day after the Bomet County government said it was tracing seven passengers who traveled in a public service vehicle alongside a person who had been discharged from hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

INCREASED TRAVEL

“We are making an appeal to the passengers who travelled to get in touch with our officers from the Health Department. You will be given instructions on what do so that all of us are safe,” explained Bomet Governor Hillary Barchock.

Travel is expected to considerably increase in the coming days in the wake of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order lifting cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi and Mombasa.

For instance, the daily SGR train services between Nairobi and Mombasa will commence on Monday while buses are expected to hit the road on Wednesday.

Domestic flights will also commence operations this week, with international travel slated for August 1.