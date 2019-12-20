Transparency International-Kenya boss resigns

Transparency International (TI) – Kenya Executive Director Samuel Kimeu has resigned.

Following Kimeu’s resignation, Sheilah Masinde takes over the position in an acting capacity.

“Mr Kimeu is proceeding to another appointment following engagement with TI_Kenya spanning nine and a half years. During his service to the organisation, Mr Kimeu has worked hand in hand with the senior management and team,” Transparency International’s Board of Directors said in a statement.

The board further stated that the outgoing director played a key role in the institution’s growth and sustainability, adding that he has left behind a qualified, committed and capable multi-disciplinary staff.

Mr Kimeu will now be part of the board members where he will be advising the company in many aspects with the aim of ensuring that TI achieves its dreams.

Meanwhile, Ms Masinde will assume her new role starting January next year.

The incoming acting Executive Director has been part of Transparency International Kenyan chapter’s senior management team since 2015.

Bernadette Musundi, the Chairperson for the Board of Directors, expressed confidence that Ms Masinde has the experience to steer the organisation in the transition period.