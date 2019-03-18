Tragic end to Mishi Mboko’s brother’s medical study in Cuba – VIDEO

Likoni Member of Parliament, Mishi Mboko, whose brother died on Sunday while on medical study in Cuba. FILE PHOTO

The brother to Likoni Member of Parliament and ODM deputy director of election Mishi Mboko is dead.

According to a joint press statement issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Dr Ali Juma died on Sunday in Havana.

Dr Juma was among 50 Kenyan doctors who were sent to Cuba late last year to study family medicine.

The family of the deceased was informed of the incident on Sunday and is awaiting a postmortem report to be done today in Cuba.

INVESTIGATIONS

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Coast Branch Secretary-General, Dr Abidan Mwachi said the Kenyan doctors who traveled to Cuba are complaining of poor living conditions.

“They have been complaining through the union about the living conditions in Cuba. They are sharing houses, take two or three hours to travel to work, but the government has failed to address the issue raised,” said Mwachi.

They also asked Kenyans desist from speculating on circumstances surrounding Dr Juma’s death.

“The circumstances resulting in the death are not clear yet as investigation by the Cuban authorities are ongoing. As we wait for police report, we urge and request Kenyans to be sensitive to the grieving family and refrain from discussing the case on social or regular media,” the statement read in part.

MONTHLY STIPEND

According to the government deal, the medics were entitled to a Sh36,000 monthly stipend for the two years of study.

The Sh36,000 is just 25 percent of the Sh144,000 they are entitled to as per the Ministry of Public Service 2004 circular on civil servants trainees sponsored to study abroad.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the 25 percent was reached at after the deal between Cuba and Kenya showed that the doctors will be given accommodation and food.

At the end of the 2 years, the government of Kenya would have used Sh215 million in the exchange program.