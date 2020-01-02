Tragedy as drunk man dies in church after New Year mass

New Year Eve’s celebrations turned tragic when a 44-year-old man died in a church in Trans Nzoia county, in a bizarre incident which left believers reeling with shock on the first day of the year.

Congregants at Full Gospel Church, Kibomet in Trans Nzoia, were aghast when they gathered at 5am on Wednesday, January 1, for early morning prayers, only to stumble upon the body of the deceased, identified as William Kariuki.

At first, the believers thought Kariuki was in deep slumber only to realize later that he was long dead after their several attempts to wake up him bore no fruits.

“We tried severally (sic) to awaken him but he did not respond. It is then that we decided to inform the police,” one of the congregants who was at the scene said.

Confirming the incident, Kwanza OCPD Alphonse Kimanzi said the deceased had attended the church on Tuesday, December 31, for the New Year Eve’s celebrations.

“We were alerted at around 5.30am that a man had been found dead inside a church. We suspect he might have been left behind sleeping. Our preliminary investigations indicate he was intoxicated,” said Kimanzi.

The officer divulged that police had launched investigations to ascertain the real cause of his death.

“A postmortem will be conducted to establish what caused his death. The body was taken to the mortuary at Mt Elgon Hospital,” he stated.