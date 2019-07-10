Tragedy as city woman hacks husband, strangles kids then commits suicide – VIDEO

Residents of Thome Estate in Nairobi are still in shock after the gruesome discovery of the bodies of a young family in a house on Tuesday afternoon.

A 32-year-old woman hacked her husband and their two children to death before committing suicide.

Area Nyumba Kumi Chairman Geoffrey Mwangi told Nairobi News that the couple had been having domestic quarrels that had seen the husband seek external intervention.

“This young man reported to me sometime back that his wife had beaten him. I asked him to report the matter to police or area chief but he did not want, said Mwangi.

The woman reportedly attacked her husband David Gitau with an axe while he was asleep, before strangling to death their two children aged 12 years and two years using table clothes.

She then hanged herself with a rope in the house.

The woman, a food vendor at a construction site, had failed to show up at work prompting her customers to search for her whereabouts.

The search led them to the Nyumba Kumi chairman who went to the couple’s home only to find the entire family dead.

Kasarani Sub-County police boss Peter Kimani has confirmed the incident.

“After realising the mess she was in she took a rope and hanged herself,” the police boss said.

Mr Kimani said investigations into the incident are ongoing.