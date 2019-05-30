Traffic in CBD set to be disrupted as Uhuru and Ruto visit Jamia Mosque

The entrance of Jamia Mosque on Thursday. PHOTO | KENFREY KIBERENGE

The entrance of Jamia Mosque on Thursday. PHOTO | KENFREY KIBERENGE





President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to visit Jamia Mosque in Nairobi and join Muslims for Iftar dinner on Thursday evening.

The President will be joined by his deputy William Ruto and Nairobi governor Mike Sonko for the evening dinner.

Police have warned motorists to expect traffic disruptions on roads around the Mosque.

Security has been enhanced around the mosque ahead of the event. Motorists were unable to access Banda Street since early morning.

AT SUNSET

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadhan fast at sunset, when they break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered the holiest by Muslims.

The holy season lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle. According to the Quran, Muslims are required to start the fast only after seeing the new moon.

Sheikh Muhdhar urged the faithful to be united as they start observing their fast and avoid anything that would interfere with their fast.

During Ramadhan, Muslims observe evening prayers known as Taraweeh. The special prayers are conducted after Isha (the daily evening’s last prayer).