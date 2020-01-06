Traffic disrupted as Kawangware residents protest poor state of roads

Motorists heading to Kawangware using Gitanga road were on Monday morning left stranded after angry residents blocked the road making both Amboseli and Hateru roads inaccessible.

During the skirmishes motorists were forced to use alternative roads to access Kawangware and Lavington areas.

The demos that went on for more than an hour was planned by the residents of Kawangware who are complaining about the state of the poor roads.

Pictures and videos shared on social media show burning tyres and huge rocks barricading roads.

Police from Muthangari Police Station were later called in to disperse the angry demonstrators.

The officers immediately started clearing the roads by removing the burning tyres and huge rocks on the road.

They also directed traffic which had remained stalled for more than an hour.

Video shared online shows a bad state on the road that motorists have to navigate careful through the muddy patched roads.

A video shared by a local journalist shows an open sewage flowing open through the road.