Traders in court over stolen Kenya Power property

Three traders were on Wednesday arraigned before the Makadara law courts charged with conveying items suspected to have been stolen from Kenya Powe.

They are James Eshiwani, Mutuku Mwaka and Patrick Kamau.

The three were accused of conveying suspected stolen property after they were allegedly found with assorted Kenya Power items worth Sh60,000 in their lorry along Eastern By-pass in Ruai on November 12.

They were allegedly in possession of 30 meters, aluminum conductors, three pieces of electric cables used only by Kenya Power, nuts and bolts belonging to the electricity vendor in the lorry driven by Mwaka.

WOODEN POLE

The traders were also accused of having a wooden pole, a Kenya Power overall, among other items, which were suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The suspects were arrested by Corporal Daniel Njoroge and Constable Hezekiah Waweru who was accompanied Kenya Power officials on routine patrol inspecting illegal electricity connections.

They were taken to Ruai police station after they failed to produce documents allowing them to carry the items.

The three denied charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and were freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000 each. Hearing of the case starts on March 16 next year.