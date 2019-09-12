Traders in Burma Market arrested with 3,000kg of uninspected bush meat

Three people have been arrested after being found selling bush meat, following a crackdown conducted by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Thursday in Nairobi.

The three were arrested at Burma Market with 3,000kg of the suspected bush meat.

The arrests happened when KWS security teams, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, raided six stalls at the market.

Other suspects in the illegal meat business at the market abandoned their stalls and fled to escape arrest.

“Three suspects have been arraigned in a Kibera law court in Nairobi over illegal bush meat trade. A crackdown has netted 3,000kg of bush meat and equipment used in the trade in a raid on six stalls in Burma market,” KWS said via Twitter.

CHEAP MEAT

Also recovered from the suspects were nine deep freezers, knives, weighing scales, electric mincemeat machine, meat hooks and hacksaws.

According to KWS, the bush meat usually goes for between Sh230 and Sh250 per kg, a price that is much lower than the standard market rate of Sh400 per kg.

KWS said it suspects the seized bush meat is that of zebras, giraffes and buffaloes.