Trader arrested with fake KEBS mark of quality stickers

A crackdown by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and police officers in Thika has unearthed a tax evasion racket by dealers who have been faking standardization mark of quality by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS).

A key dealer who has been facilitating and providing the KEBS logos was on Saturday morning arrested in Kiandutu area and is currently detained at the Thika police station.

A detective who was involved in the crackdown said that they pounced on the dealer who was in possession of countless KEBS seals.

“He was also in possession of 4,000 bottles of liquor which we have taken to Thika police station and will be used as an exhibit,” added the detective.

He said that the dealer was also running the business without a valid license, which was against the law.

According to the detective, the dealer had completely flouted the liquor and health requirements of running a liquor joint.

Beatrice Kiraguri, the Thika OCPD, confirmed the arrest saying that the suspect is believed to have evaded tax that amounts to more than Sh500,000.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as we through with the investigations,” she said.