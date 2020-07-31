Trader accused of reversing cheque after buying bike from Facebook





A businessman who recalled a cheque he had issued to pay for a bicycle he had bought from a Facebook friend has been charged with obtaining goods by false pretences.

Samuel Munyua Kiranga was accused of obtaining the Allez specialised bicycle worth Sh55,000 from David Joseph Lansangan by falsely pretending he was in a position to pay for it in Parklands, Nairobi.

Lansangan had advertised his bike on Facebook and Kiranga contacted him with the intention of buying it.

The suspect then deposited a cheque to Lansangan’s friend’s bank account and the same reflected on the account.

Lansangan reportedly gave the bicycle to Kiranga who carried it away in his car.

Lansanga’s friend checked the next day and found out that the cheque had been reversed and confirmed with the bank that shared details of the reversal.

Kiranga denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Boke of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh200,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh40,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 13.