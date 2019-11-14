Tout who stole Sh6k from Githurai passenger freed on Sh50k cash bail

A tout was Wednesday charged in a Makadara court with stealing a mobile phone and money from a passenger in a Githurai-bound bus along Temple Road in downtown Nairobi.

Wilson Mwaniki Murigi is accused of stealing a phone worth Sh 3,500 and Sh 2, 500 all valued at Sh6000 from Ephantus Murimi on November 11.

Murigi is said to have boarded the bus plying route 45 to Githurai and snatched Murigi’s items before punching him three times on the stomach and alighting.

Murimi met two police officers on patrol while walking to Kamukunji police station to report the incident, and informed them.

They returned and he identified Murigi who was arrested immediately with the items.

Murigi denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on cash bail of Sh50,000. Hearing of the case starts on March 16 next year.