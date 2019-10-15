Tout fined Sh200k for impersonating a police officer

A rogue tout who extorted money from traders in downtown Nairobi pretending to be a police officer was on Tuesday fined Sh200,000 by a Milimani court.

In default, IDDI Juma Njuguna will serve a six months jail term.

Njuguna had pleaded guilty to four counts of impersonating a police officer at former Kenya Bus Station popularly known as Bus Station or BS. Magistrate Jane Kamau fined him Sh50,000 for each count.

He falsely claimed to be a police officer attached to Pangani police station while arresting and demanding bribes mainly from small scale traders at the intra-city PSV terminus.

Njuguna arrested four people on October 9, bundled them into a government vehicle and demanded the money but they later learnt he was an attendant at the Rongai PSV stage.

The traders cornered and accosted him, and beat him thoroughly before he was rescued by police officers on patrol and rushed to hospital.