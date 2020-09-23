Tout charged with robbing passenger while armed with a knife





A 28-year-old tout who allegedly lured a passenger into a matatu and robbed him of cash and a phone, while armed with a knife, has been charged with robbery with violence.

After the incident, the accused and his accomplices dumped their victim along Thika superhighway.

Sylvester Thuo Sila is accused of robbing Samuel Masaren Mnangat of a mobile phone worth Sh17,000 and Sh86,000 inside the matatu along Thika Superhighway on August 23 jointly with others who are still at large.

Sila and his accomplices are reported to have threatened to use violence on their victim during the robbery.

The matatu is presently detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

Constable Moses Okello, who is investigating the case, intends to swear an affidavit to obtain court orders to retain the motor vehicle.

ROBBED

Okello wants the matatu, which is not registered with any sacco, to remain at the station while investigating its ownership and during pendency of the case against Sila.

Mnangat had boarded the vehicle after the crew deceived him they were headed to town before they turned against him and robbed him.

Sila denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo of the Makadara Law Courts.

He claimed that he was injured during his arrest and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital, but the police of denied him the prescribed drugs.

GRANTED BOND

The suspect also claimed he was supposed to go back to the hospital.

However, Okello said Sila had finished the drugs he was given at KNH and it is not indicated anywhere in his treatment notes that he should return to the hospital.

Sila was granted a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The court also ordered the police to return the suspect to KNH for further treatment and directed the officer in charge of Muthaiga Police Station to ensure he takes his medication appropriately.

Hearing of the case starts on March 15 next year.