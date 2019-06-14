Tough times as petrol prices rise by Sh3

A petrol station attendant fuels a car at a petrol station in Nyeri town in this photo taken on September 16, 2018. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The energy regulator has increased petrol prices by Sh3.07 per litre.

In its latest price review, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) also increased diesel prices by Sh0.39, and reduced kerosene by Sh0.34 per litre.

EPRA said they took account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products and that the pump prices are inclusive of 8 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018.

April saw the energy regulator increase the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene in Nairobi by Sh5.25, Sh5.52 and Sh2.76 per litre respectively.

In March, the price of petrol went up by Sh1.26, diesel increased by Sh0.65 and kerosene was up by Sh2.96 per litre.

EPRA had also increased the prices of all the three fuel products in February, leaving consumers of super petrol the most affected with a rise of Sh4.75 per litre.

According to EPRA, this month’s changes are as a consequence of average landed cost of imported, with Super Petrol increasing by 4.54% from US$514.72 per cubic metre in April 2019 to US$538.08 per cubic metre in May 2019.

Kenya was last year ranked seventh among African countries with the highest fuel prices, according to Global Petrol Prices.

Motorists in Nairobi had in September 2018 paid Sh127 for petrol after a sharp increase in the price of the precious commodity, thanks to a decision by the government to impose an additional 16 percent tax in all petroleum products.