Tony Mochama awarded Sh 9 million for defamation in ‘sexual assault’ case

Renowned Kenyan journalist and author, Tony Mochama, was on Monday awarded Sh9 million in damages in a defamation suit.

Mochama went to court in 2014 after two women accused him of sexual harassment on September 20, 2014 during a lunch meeting at the home of one of her accusers.

The meeting was to discuss the business of the Africa Poetry Book Fund with the Fund’s founder, Prof Kwame Dawes.

But in his ruling, Magistrate A. Obura said their was no evidence that Mochama molested or sexually assaulted the two women namely, Shalja Patel and Prof Wambui Mwangi.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

“There was no concrete evidence that the plaintiff ever molested or sexually assaulted the defendants at the respective time they allege,” read the court document.

The court also ordered the two women to apologise to Mochama through the court within 14 days.

“I am also happy they will apologize to me after all the shenanigans, it is fulfilling,” Mochama said in his reaction to the ruling.

According to Mochama, his accusers wanted the case settled out of court but he insisted on having the case determined in court.

‘UGLY ACCUSATION’

“Much as they may prefer a trial through Twitter and other 21st century forms of witch hunting… Jesus was falsely accused and crucified. I refuse to follow his noble example. Slap me, but do not expect me to meekly turn the other cheek,” Mochama had said previously.

The journalist says he is happy that his name has been cleared of the ‘ugly accusations’ levelled against him.

“I said I would not allow people to finish me with feministic and none-existing claims, I said even if it was taking a lifetime, I was ready to pursue justice at all cost.”