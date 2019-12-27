Toddler dies after choking on bread
Grief struck Utangwa Village in Makueni County where a child died on Friday after chocking on a slice of bread.
The boy’s father reported the lunch time incident to the police.
“Mr Richard Ngao reported that his 18-month-old son chocked while feeding on a slice of bread,” said Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan.
The boy was rushed to Mbooni Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The body was taken to Makueni County Referral mortuary awaiting postmortem.