Toddler dies after choking on bread

Grief struck Utangwa Village in Makueni County where a child died on Friday after chocking on a slice of bread.

The boy’s father reported the lunch time incident to the police.

“Mr Richard Ngao reported that his 18-month-old son chocked while feeding on a slice of bread,” said Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan.

The boy was rushed to Mbooni Sub-County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was taken to Makueni County Referral mortuary awaiting postmortem.