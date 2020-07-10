TikTok back after it crashed for users around the world

Popular video-making platform TikTok is back up and running after it crashed leaving millions of users unable to access the hit social media service for hours on Thursday night.

There were issues on Android and iPhones that left the ‘like’ function on videos completely bust with people seeing zero likes on their videos.

“Hi TikTok community! We’re aware that some users are experiencing app issues – working to quickly fix things, and we’ll share updates here!,” TikTok said.

Issue update: Fix in progress! You should be seeing your app experience return to normal as we continue to fully resolve things on our end. More updates to come. — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 9, 2020

It had sparked rumours that it may be gone for good, as there have been rumours in the past that the app will one day close down.

Hours later, on its Twitter page, TikTok’s support account tweeted: “Issue update: We’re back in action. Thanks for your patience today!”

Issue update: We're back in action. 🎉 Thanks for your patience today! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 10, 2020

TikTok has taken the world by storm, with a broad assortment of 15 to 60-second clips for every genre; be it comedy, baking or even maths help.

The app has proven very popular with young people as most people use the app daily. Some have declared it as ‘saviour’ during these tough times.

With over one billion users around the world, TikTok is without a doubt one of the most popular social media apps at the moment.

If you use TikTok, you may use the app’s sharing feature to share funny videos with your friends and family.

However, a new report has warned about fake TikTok links that are circulating, which contain dangerous malware.

The Chinese firm has come under fire as being a threat.

Last month, the Indian government announced that it would ban 59 Chinese apps TikTok being one of them because it had determined they were a threat to national security.

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US is ‘looking into’ banning TikTok.