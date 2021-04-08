Tiger Woods was speeding before accident, police say

American golfer Tiger Woods celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. PHOTO | AFP

Police officers in California, Los Angeles have revealed what led to the nasty road accident involving legendary golfer Tiger woods back in February.

According to the police report made public on Wednesday, Woods was driving at an “unsafe” speed, which was nearly double the 45mph limit when he crashed in California.

The golfer’s 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV was traveling at up to 140kph before it flew off the road rolling several times in Ranchos Palos Verdes city, leaving the 15-time major champion with a shattered leg.

“The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour,” police said during a press conference.

There were “no signs of impairment” or evidence of any “distracted driving,” and the golfer voluntarily allowed the results of the investigation to be made public, police said.

The Los Angeles County police believe the 45-year-old may have unintentionally accelerated instead of stepping on the brakes when he lost control.

However, Woods himself told the police officers that he did not remember driving let alone how the crash occurred.

He will not face criminal charges over the crash since there was no witness during the incident that can cite speeding claims.

The accident would have been investigated further “if there was a significant injury or fatality” and had involved another person, police said.

At the time of the February 23 crash, Woods was recovering from a surgery which had been done on his back two months earlier.