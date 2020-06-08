Thugs rob Umoja church of music equipment in night time burglary

Burglars on Sunday night broke into Salvation and Holiness Church in Nairobi’s Umoja estate and made away with several music equipment.

Area resident were unable to explain how the burglars pulled off their mission at a time when police are expected to be on patrol while enforcing night time curfew.

“How did they manage to come, steal and leave yet we usually see the police making rounds around here as early as 6:30pm?’ wondered one James Wainaina, who is an area resident.

Another, resident, Maurice Kambi, also said that the police should explain what happened when most of the people were dead asleep.

“The police should tell us what really transpired because we expect them to keep an eye on us at night,” he said.

Cases of criminal activities within the city have been recorded even with the dusk to dawn curfew orders that were issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta.