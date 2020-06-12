Thugs knife MCA in brutal attack

Kiambu’s Hospital Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Danson Mburu is nursing knife injuries after he was attacked on Thursday night by a gang outside his home in Ngoingwa Estate in Thika.

Locals say that they heard a commotion as Mr Mburu called for help after the knife-wielding gang attacked him and left him with a broken finger.

“He had arrived home and was about to enter his compound when the thugs attacked him before they fled,” said Ann Nyokabi a local.

The thugs, according to Caleb Kimani, also a local, pulled the MCA out of his car and attacked him.

“However, his wife sounded an alarm which prompted the thugs to flee,” he said.

The MCA sustained deep cuts on his head and was left with a broken finger.

Thika town Deputy OCPD Daniel Kitavi said that investigations into the matter had kicked off.

“Police are in pursuit of the thugs and they will be arrested as investigations have commenced,” he said.